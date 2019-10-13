RESULTS: Madison Parish

MADISON PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the results for all of the Madison Parish races:

In the race for Sheriff, Sammy Byrd and Donnell Rose will go to a November 16th Runoff.

In the race for Clerk of Court, Marion Hopkins has been elected.

In the race for Assesor, Jim D. Sevier has been elected.

In the race for District 1 Police Juror, Robert D. Fortenberry and Preston Walker will go to a November 16th Runoff.

In the race for District 3 Police Juror, Bernard Wright and Dave Wilson III will go to a November 16th Runoff.

In the race for District 4 Police Juror, Johnny Hughes has been elected.

In the race for District 5 Police Juror, Jane Sanders has been elected.

In the Mayoral Race for the city of Tallulah, Charles Michael Finlayson and Gloria Owens Hayden will go to a November 16th Runoff.

In the race for Alderman for the village of Richmond, Walter Cobb has been elected.

