RESULTS: LaSalle Parish local races

LaSALLE PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for LaSalle Parish’s local races.

In the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s race, Scott Franklin and Charles Turnage will be headed to a run-off.

The following are the results of the LaSalle Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1, Jerrod Douglas has won with 61% of the vote.

In District 2, Charles Poole and Phil Crawford will be headed to a run-off.

In District 3, Jerry Harris has won with 82% of the vote.

In District 4, Brian Andrews and Buckie Overstreet will be headed to a run-off.

In District 5, June Fowler and David Moss will be headed to a run-off.

In District 7, Mike Crooks has won with 58% of the vote.

In District 8, Steve Thomas and Bard Lambeth will be headed to a run-off.

In District 9, Brent Farley has won with 68% of the vote.

In District 10, Casey Jones has won with 67% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

