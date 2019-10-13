RESULTS: LaSalle Parish local races

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaSALLE PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for LaSalle Parish’s local races.

In the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s race, Scott Franklin and Charles Turnage will be headed to a run-off.

The following are the results of the LaSalle Parish Police Jury races:

  • In District 1, Jerrod Douglas has won with 61% of the vote.
  • In District 2, Charles Poole and Phil Crawford will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 3, Jerry Harris has won with 82% of the vote.
  • In District 4, Brian Andrews and Buckie Overstreet will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 5, June Fowler and David Moss will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 7, Mike Crooks has won with 58% of the vote.
  • In District 8, Steve Thomas and Bard Lambeth will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 9, Brent Farley has won with 68% of the vote.
  • In District 10, Casey Jones has won with 67% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss