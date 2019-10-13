RESULTS: Jackson Parish local races

JACKSON PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for Jackson Parish’s local races.
The following are the results for the Jackson Parish Police Jury races:
- In District 2, Lewis Chatham has won with 59% of the vote.
- In District 3, Amy Magee has won with 66% of the vote.
- In District 5, Yoshi Thompson and Tarneshala Jackson-Cowans are headed to a run-off.
In the Town of Eros Mayor race, Kelly Gryder has won 91% of the vote.
