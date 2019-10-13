RESULTS: Franklin Parish local races

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for Franklin Parish’s local races.

In the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s race, incumbent Kevin Cobb has retained his seat with 93% of the vote.

In the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court race, Anita Gallagher-Wygal and Matthew Hollis will be headed to a run-off.

The following are the results for the Franklin Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1, Ricky Campbell won with 58% of the vote.

In District 2, David DeBlieux and Ronnie Cassels will be headed to a run-off.

In District 3, James Harris has won with 66% of the vote.

In District 4, Gary Peters has won with 52% of the vote.

In District 5, Keiona Wesby and Leroy Scott will be headed to a run-off.

In District 6, W.H. Robinson won with 72% of the vote.

In District 7, Joe Lewis and Leodis Norman will be headed to a run-off.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

