RESULTS: Franklin Parish local races

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for Franklin Parish’s local races.

In the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s race, incumbent Kevin Cobb has retained his seat with 93% of the vote.

In the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court race, Anita Gallagher-Wygal and Matthew Hollis will be headed to a run-off.

The following are the results for the Franklin Parish Police Jury races:

  • In District 1, Ricky Campbell won with 58% of the vote.
  • In District 2, David DeBlieux and Ronnie Cassels will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 3, James Harris has won with 66% of the vote.
  • In District 4, Gary Peters has won with 52% of the vote.
  • In District 5, Keiona Wesby and Leroy Scott will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 6, W.H. Robinson won with 72% of the vote.
  • In District 7, Joe Lewis and Leodis Norman will be headed to a run-off.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss