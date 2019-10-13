RESULTS: Concordia Parish local races

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for Concordia Parish’s local races.

In the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Race, David Hedrick won with 52% of the vote.

For the Concordia Parish Clerk of Court, Andy Anders and Phillip Webber will be heading to a run-off election.

The following are the results for the Concordia Parish Police Jury races:

  • In District 1 Place A, Carey Cook and Maurice Bachus, Sr. will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 2, Willie Dunbar and Willie Yearby will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 3 Place B, Cornell Lewis and Allen Whittington will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 4 Place A, Curtis Nelson and Genesia Allen will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 4 Place B, Lana Hawkins and Gary Neal will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 5A, Collin Edwards and Jimmy Jernigan will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 5B, Brad Adams and Darrell Brigman will be headed to a run-off.

In the Village of Ridgecrest Mayor race, Veller Ray Carroll has won with 53% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss