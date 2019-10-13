RESULTS: Concordia Parish local races

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for Concordia Parish’s local races.

In the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Race, David Hedrick won with 52% of the vote.

For the Concordia Parish Clerk of Court, Andy Anders and Phillip Webber will be heading to a run-off election.

The following are the results for the Concordia Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1 Place A, Carey Cook and Maurice Bachus, Sr. will be headed to a run-off.

In District 2, Willie Dunbar and Willie Yearby will be headed to a run-off.

In District 3 Place B, Cornell Lewis and Allen Whittington will be headed to a run-off.

In District 4 Place A, Curtis Nelson and Genesia Allen will be headed to a run-off.

In District 4 Place B, Lana Hawkins and Gary Neal will be headed to a run-off.

In District 5A, Collin Edwards and Jimmy Jernigan will be headed to a run-off.

In District 5B, Brad Adams and Darrell Brigman will be headed to a run-off.

In the Village of Ridgecrest Mayor race, Veller Ray Carroll has won with 53% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

