RESULTS: Catahoula Parish local races

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for the local races in Catahoula Parish.

In the Catahoula Parish Sheriff Race, Toney Edwards and Cedric Martin will be headed to a run-off.

The following are the results for the Catahoula Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1, Brady Nelson has won with 53% of the vote.

In District 2, Jerel Evans has won with 62% of the vote.

In District 3, Joseph Aarons and Glen McCormack will be headed to a run-off.

In District 5, Rodney Sones and Donna Neal will be facing off.

In District 6, Jeffery Estes and Jeremy Wood are headed to a run-off.

In District 8, Debra Jones Hawkins has won with 59% of the vote.

In District 9, Johnnie Adams has won with 80% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.