RESULTS: Caldwell Parish local races

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — Here are the results for the local races in Caldwell Parish:

In the Caldwell Parish Sheriff race, incumbent Sheriff Clay Bennett holds on to his seat.

In the Caldwell Parish Police Jury race, Kenneth Graham has won the seat for District 1. Mark Black and Alan Leffel will be heading to a run-off for District 3. For District 4, Kevin Martin and Fredrick Broadnax will be headed to a run-off as well. In District 5, Gary Watts wins outright. Candidates for District 6, Glenn Barnhill and C.M. Exline, and for District 7, Joe Bates and Holden Volentine, will be headed to a run-off also.

In the Village of Grayson Council Member race, Rocky Cain has won.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

