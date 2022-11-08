Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america…
Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag
Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america…
Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag
GRAYSON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Dwayne Carter (R), Jean McCoy (R), and Hannah Sinclairwere (NOPTY) elected as council members for the Village of Grayson.