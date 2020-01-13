Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana’s primary

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(KLFY) — Candidate registration for Louisiana’s presidential primary has ended.

Fourteen Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state’s GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state’s Democratic presidential nomination.

The three-day candidate signup period wrapped up Friday.

