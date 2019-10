(10/1/2019) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge the “Republicans of Louisiana” to vote for one of the two Republican candidates for Governor over the incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards.

….a Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat (John Bel Edwards), who does nothing but stymie all of the things we are doing to Make America Great Again. Don’t be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us. Early voting has already started! @LAGOP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

It only took a few minutes for the Republican candidates to respond on social media, both thanking the President.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your support, for standing up for Louisiana, and for Making America Great Again!



I've been proud to stand with you in Congress, and I can't wait to work with you as governor.#lagov #Doc4Gov https://t.co/JVsZiAy8BM — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 1, 2019

So far, the Edwards campaign hasn’t directly tweeted in response to the President. They did, however, retweet a tweet noting a Louisiana Republican is backing Governor Edwards.