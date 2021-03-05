Ouachita Parish NAACP to host candidate forum for Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish chapter of the NAACP is hosting a candidate forum for the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The forum will take place at New St. John Baptist Church, located at 1307 Sycamore Street in Monroe, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. It is slated to begin at 2:30 PM.

Judge Marcus Hunter, Judge Larry D. Jefferson, and Judge J. Garland Smith will be participating in the forum.

Early voting for the March 20, 2021 election begins on Saturday, March 6, and runs until Saturday, March 13.