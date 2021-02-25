Online registration deadline for March 20 election fast approaching

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – The State of Louisiana is reminding residents Saturday, February 27 is the deadline to register online for the March 20 election. The deadline is for Louisianians who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration. Citizens can register to vote or check their registration online at www.GeauxVote.com.

After registering, voters can download the Geaux Vote mobile application which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information, and

election results. Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent

election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.

Early voting for the March 20 election is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 through Saturday, March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (excluding Sunday, March 14).