Luke Letlow wins all-GOP runoff for Louisiana US House seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Luke Letlow is Louisiana’s newest congressman.
The chief of staff for exiting Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham will take over his boss’s House seat after winning Saturday’s runoff election.
Letlow defeated Republican state Rep. Lance Harris to secure the seat representing northeast and central Louisiana.
It’s one of the nation’s last congressional races to be decided in the 2020 election cycle.
Harris and Letlow both ran as conservatives and had few policy differences.
That left them criticizing each other over other issues in the runoff.
Letlow always had the advantage in the race.
He launched his campaign with Abraham’s endorsement and raised more campaign cash than Harris.
