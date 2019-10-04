Louisiana’s weeklong early voting period ending Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 election is wrapping up.

Voters have through Saturday evening to cast their ballots early, or they’ll have to wait until Election Day.

There are two places you can vote early in Ouachita Parish:

Registrar of Voters at 1650 Desiard Street in Monroe

West Ouachita Senior Center at 1800 N. 7th St. in West Monroe.

CLICK HERE TO FIND AN PLACE FOR EARLY VOTING IN YOUR PARISH.

Top of the ballot is the governor’s race, with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards seeking a second term in office against five opponents.

His two main Republican challengers are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Voters also are deciding whether to keep six other statewide elected officials in office, choosing state House and Senate members and weighing in on four constitutional amendments.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

The secretary of state’s office has a complete list of early voting sites online.