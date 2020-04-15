Louisiana postpones presidential primary election to July

(The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report Louisiana’s presidential primary and municipal elections were postponed a second time to July 11 on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation moving the elections at the request of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The June 20 presidential and municipal primary election was rescheduled for July 11, and the July 25 municipal general election will take place Aug.15

The presidential primary originally was scheduled for April 4 and initially was postponed on March 13.

