LIVE NOW: President Trump leads rally for Rispone in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump has departed Joint Base Andrews and is headed for Barksdale Air Force Base on his way to tonight’s campaign rally in Bossier City.

The president boarded Air Force One just after 4 p.m. CT and is expected to arrive in Bossier City shortly after 6 p.m. and take the stage at 7 p.m., but departure appears to be approximately 45 minutes behind schedule.

Trouble viewing the live stream? Click here to watch in your mobile browser.

Thousands lined up in the cold outside the CenturyLink Center waiting to get inside for Trump’s rally in support of Republican gubernatorial Eddie Rispone, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards.

The doors opened to the public just before 5 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., La. Dist. 36 runoff candidate Robert Mills had taken the stage.

Those planning to attend have been urged to consider carpooling as parking space is limited.

When attendees arrive at the venue they will be directed to the designated parking areas. For this event, the following items are NOT allowed:

Lighters or e-cigarettes

Backpacks

Large bags or purses

Outside food or drinks

Weapons of any kind

A sign language interpreter will also be provided at the event.

Residents should also expect some detours near the CenturyLink Center as visitors and the President arrive and depart.

The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive will be closed during the event. The Arthur Ray Teague boat launch will also be closed.

There will be no parking on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, or on any shoulders or grass areas around the CenturyLink Center. Violators will be cited and vehicles will be towed.

According to Louisiana State Police, other temporary closures are possible, including the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge outside the west gate of Barksdale Air Force Base. The timing of those closures are up to the Secret Service, but LSP Public Information Officer TFC. Brett Hardy says they are not expected to remain closed for extended periods.

Additionally, motorists are advised of alternate routes during their drive home from work Thursday afternoon in south Bossier traffic. If you wish to avoid congestion in the area, motorists can take I-20 over to Clyde-Fant Parkway in Shreveport and then cross back into Bossier over the Jimmie Davis bridge, which will not be closed.

