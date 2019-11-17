Rispone falls short in bid to unseat Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) (10:50 p.m.) — Republican Eddie Rispone says he’s disappointed at losing the Louisiana governor’s race but he’s thankful for his family and supporters and vowed to continue to work to improve the state.

Rispone spoke late Saturday in Baton Rouge after losing to the incumbent, Democrat John Bel Edwards.

He called on supporters to give a round of applause for President Donald Trump, noting that the president came down three times to the state to campaign.

Speaking of the president, Rispone said: “That man loves America and he loves Louisiana.”

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone addresses supporters at his election night watch party at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer)

Linda Rispone and her husband Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone take to the stage in the event space at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer)

