RECORDED LIVE: A conversation with the Northeast Louisiana delegation

WEST MONROE, La. (6/12/2019) -- Watch our live Q & A session with several state Senators and Representatives who represent you in Baton Rouge at the State Capitol.

Scheduled to appear:

Sen. Neil Riser - District 32

District 32 Sen. Mike Walsworth - District 33

District 33 Sen. Francis Thompson - District 34

District 34 Sen. Jim Fannin - District 35

District 35 Rep. Jay Morris - District 14

District 14 Rep. Frank Hoffman - District 15

District 15 Rep. Katrina R. Jackson - District 16

District 16 Rep. Pat Moore - District 17

