RECORDED LIVE: A conversation with the Northeast Louisiana delegation
WEST MONROE, La. (6/12/2019) -- Watch our live Q & A session with several state Senators and Representatives who represent you in Baton Rouge at the State Capitol.
Scheduled to appear:
- Sen. Neil Riser - District 32
- Sen. Mike Walsworth - District 33
- Sen. Francis Thompson - District 34
- Sen. Jim Fannin - District 35
- Rep. Jay Morris - District 14
- Rep. Frank Hoffman - District 15
- Rep. Katrina R. Jackson - District 16
- Rep. Pat Moore - District 17
Trouble viewing? Click here.
More Stories
-
On Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14…
-
Louisiana is the worst state in the country, according to the U.S.…
-
We talk to NBC 10 Washington, D.C. Reporter Drew Petrimoulx about the…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.