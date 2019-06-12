Your Local Election HQ

RECORDED LIVE: A conversation with the Northeast Louisiana delegation

WEST MONROE, La. (6/12/2019) -- Watch our live Q & A session with several state Senators and Representatives who represent you in Baton Rouge at the State Capitol.

Scheduled to appear:

  • Sen. Neil Riser - District 32
  • Sen. Mike Walsworth - District 33
  • Sen. Francis Thompson - District 34
  • Sen. Jim Fannin - District 35
  • Rep. Jay Morris - District 14
  • Rep. Frank Hoffman - District 15
  • Rep. Katrina R. Jackson - District 16
  • Rep. Pat Moore - District 17

