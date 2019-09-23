La governor’s poll: Rispone overtakes Abraham for second place

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new poll in the Louisiana Governor’s race shows Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in second place.

The poll, conducted by JMC Analytics, continues to show Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the lead with 46 percent, Rispone with 22 percent and Congressman Ralph Abraham with 20 percent.

12 percent of those polled said they are undecided.

The poll was commissioned by Louisiana Association of Health Plans and was conducted September 19-21.

A JMC Analytics poll commissioned by Nexstar Media Group, showed Edwards in the lead with 41 percent, Abraham second at 24 percent and Rispone third at 16 percent.

Election day is October 21. If necessary, a runoff will be held on November 16.