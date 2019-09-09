Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Sheriff: 3 believed dead after SUV enters Mississippi River
Top Stories
Caldwell Parish announces burn ban
UPDATE: MPD identifies body found floating in Ouachita River
MPD still searching for murder suspect in two-year-old cold case
Ram adds 875K pickups to recall for tailgate problem
LA Gov Debate
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 9th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 9th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather – Sunday, September 8th
Dorian is done, hurricane season is not
Weekend Weather – Saturday, September 7th
‘Hour of darkness’ for Bahamas; 43 dead, with toll to rise
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU to unveil Skip Bertman Statue on Friday
Top Stories
Burrow, York named SEC Players of the Week
Top Stories
Louisiana Little League Champions honored at the Governor’s Mansion
Sept. 8 Football National Rankings
Sept. 8 Football National Rankings
LSU vs Texas: 3 Keys to the Game
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
The Call to Serve: Service Academy Day
Top Stories
Getting the biggest catch at the 2019 D.A.R.E. Fishing Tournament
Top Stories
Roller derby raises money for organization that helps homeless veterans
Grambling State University Breaks Ground on a new Digital Library
Louisiana Tech holds dedication ceremony for new engineering and science building
Lincoln Parish School Board proposes half-cent sales tax for teacher raises
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
LA Gov Debate
Nexstar Media Group hosting first Louisiana governor debate this month
Bossier Republicans endorse Abraham in race for Louisiana Governor
Edwards, Abraham respond to survey questions for 2019 Louisiana governor’s race
Three candidates for Louisiana governor disqualified from race
Louisiana governor’s race ad takes aim at transgender rights
Don't Miss
UPDATE: MPD identifies body found floating in Ouachita River
OPSO: Inmate escapes work release to ‘meet a female’, gets caught sneaking back in
UPDATE: More information on fatal house fire killing two young children
Monroe man arrested after he passes out drunk while on a Monroe City bus
Grambling State University Breaks Ground on a new Digital Library
Don't Miss
States’ efforts highlighted in ‘national roadmap’ in fight over opioid epidemic
Sheriff: 3 believed dead after SUV enters Mississippi River
Caldwell Parish announces burn ban
UPDATE: MPD identifies body found floating in Ouachita River
MPD still searching for murder suspect in two-year-old cold case
Ram adds 875K pickups to recall for tailgate problem
MPD searching for man wanted on Cruelty to Juvenile charges and more