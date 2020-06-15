KTVE/KARD hosting Monroe Mayoral Candidate Forum on June 18 beginning at 6:30 PM on NBC 10, 9:30 PM on FOX 14

MONROE, La. — KTVE/KARD is Your Local Election Headquarters and we want to give you a chance to hear from the Monroe Mayoral candidates before you head to the polls.

The candidates in this race are Incumbent Democratic Mayor Jamie Mayo, Libertarian Businessman Ronnie Scott, Democratic Math Teacher Fredrick Louis, Independent Businessman Friday Ellis, and Democrat Marie Brown. Brown originally accepted our invitation but was unfortunately not able to join us for the forum.

Mayor Jamie Mayo (D)

Ronnie Scott (L)

Fredrick Louis (D)

Friday Ellis (I)

Marie Brown (D)

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, we will be airing our Monroe Mayoral Candidate Forum beginning at 6:30 PM on NBC 10 and 9:30 PM on FOX 14.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are doing things a little bit different this year. Instead of having all of the candidates appear in our studio at once, we brought them in one at a time.

All of the candidates were asked the same questions, in the same order, and we recorded their answers. Their answers will not be edited in any way.

To keep everything on a level playing field, we used a random number generator to determine the order in which the candidates will appear in the forum.

Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 at 6:30 PM and FOX 14 at 9:30 PM on Thursday, June 18, to hear from all of the candidates.

Early voting for the Monroe Mayoral Race begins on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

