Kay Katz appointed as interim police juror for District F

WEST MONROE, La. — According to our content partners at The News-Star, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury on Monday night appointed Kay Katz as the interim juror for District F.

She’ll hold the position until the new police juror terms start in January.

Katz said she looks forward to filling the role with the other jurors.

The District F seat was vacated when Pat Moore won the Louisiana House of Representatives District 17 seat in March. With less than a year left on the police jury term, no special election was required to fill the seat in the interim.

