It’s confirmed, President Trump to hold Bossier rally on Nov. 14

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It’s confirmed – President Donald Trump will visit Bossier City next week to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

According to U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, the President’s visit “is a go.” Trump will be at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier on the evening of Nov. 14, just two days before the hotly-contested election.

In the polls, Rispone is running neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans hope Trump’s visit will put Rispone over the top.

