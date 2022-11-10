Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america…
NORTH HODGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Andrea Woods (IND), Ernie Roden (R), and Sarah Heard (R) were elected Aldermen for the Village of North Hodge.