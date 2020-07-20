Inauguration for Mayor-elect Friday Ellis set for Tuesday, July 21

MONROE, La. — The inauguration for newly elected Friday Ellis as Mayor of Monroe is set for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The ceremony will be held at the Jack Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center and is set to begin at 2 P.M.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, officials say that the event will not be open to the public and will be invite-only. They are now encouraging guests to enjoy the ceremony via Zoom. Join via ZOOM – ZOOM ID: 941 0772 2272

The ceremony will be streamed live within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, and on our Facebook page.

