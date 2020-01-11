Here is a List of Qualifiers for All Local April 4th Elections

Election Qualifying for April 4, 2020 Elections
1-9-20
Ouachita Parish:
Monroe Mayor
Marie Brown
Mayor Jamie Mayo
Friday Ellis
Frederick Louis
Ronnie Scott
Monroe City Council
Dist. 1
Douglas Harvey
Dist. 2
Gretchen Ezernack
Jackie Slack
Dist. 3
Juanita Woods
Alicia Calvin
Dist. 4
Jesse Smith
Carday Marshall, Sr.
Jesse Walker
Trandon Welch
Dist. 5
Kema Dawson
Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson
Eugene Payne Jr.
Dewayne Wooten
Kevin Johnson
Richwood Mayor
Edward Harris
Gerald Brown
Richwood Aldermen
Eric Amaker
Wilbert Reed Jr.
Donald Richard
Bengie Ward
Leola Keys
Wysinger Cleveland
Janice Fleming
Simeon Profit
Ernest Profit
Caldwell Parish:
Columbia Mayor
Richard Meredith
Columbia Police Chief
Sedric Meredith
Columbia Councilmen
Penny Brown
Sonja Carroll
Bonnie Crockett
Hannah Springer
James Stuart
Concordia Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 1
Justin Conner
Clifton Smith
Charles Gill, Jr.
Clayton Mayor
Josephine Washington
Wilbert Washington
Ferriday Mayor
Gene Allen
Glenn Henderson
Sherrie McMahon
Rydell Turner
Vidalia Mayor
Hyram Copeland
Buz Craft
Clayton Police Chief
Bobby Madison, Sr.
Vidalia Police Chief
Frank Duson, Jr.
Arthur Lewis
Joey Merrill
Chris Stricklin
Vidalia Aldermen
Dist. 1
Rosa Demby
Jopeph McCoy
Dist. 2
Robert Gardner, Jr.
Raymond Murray
Jamie Walsworth
Dist. 3
Jon Betts
Sabrina Dore
Chris King
Tommy Probst
Brent Smith
Ferriday Alderman
Dist. A
Brandi Bacon
Wayne Roberts
Shana Skipper
Dist. B
Elijah Banks
Margaret Glasper
Devonte Schiele
Ahren Williams
Dist. C
Sharon Goodman
Sandra Pryor
Emma Skipper
Dist. D
Andre Keys
Patricia Williams
Johnnie Woodruff
Dist. E
Essie Green
Gloria Lloyd
David Turner
Clayton Aldermen
Willie Evans
Shannon Madison
Carl Thompson, Sr.
Franklin Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 5
Justice of the Peace Dist. 8
Kevin Carroll
Jackson Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. B
LaSalle Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
Ron Carr
Union Parish:
Union Parish Coroner
Renee Smith
West Carroll Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 2
Tammy Berthelot
James Wallis
We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.
