Here is a List of Qualifiers for All Local April 4th Elections

Election Qualifying for April 4, 2020 Elections

1-9-20

Ouachita Parish:

Monroe Mayor

Marie Brown

Mayor Jamie Mayo

Friday Ellis

Frederick Louis

Ronnie Scott

Monroe City Council

Dist. 1

Douglas Harvey

Dist. 2

Gretchen Ezernack

Jackie Slack

Dist. 3

Juanita Woods

Alicia Calvin

Dist. 4

Jesse Smith

Carday Marshall, Sr.

Jesse Walker

Trandon Welch

Dist. 5

Kema Dawson

Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson

Eugene Payne Jr.

Dewayne Wooten

Kevin Johnson

Richwood Mayor

Edward Harris

Gerald Brown

Richwood Aldermen

Eric Amaker

Wilbert Reed Jr.

Donald Richard

Bengie Ward

Leola Keys

Wysinger Cleveland

Janice Fleming

Simeon Profit

Ernest Profit

Caldwell Parish:

Columbia Mayor

Richard Meredith

Columbia Police Chief

Sedric Meredith

Columbia Councilmen

Penny Brown

Sonja Carroll

Bonnie Crockett

Hannah Springer

James Stuart

Concordia Parish:

Justice of the Peace Dist. 1

Justin Conner

Clifton Smith

Charles Gill, Jr.

Clayton Mayor

Josephine Washington

Wilbert Washington

Ferriday Mayor

Gene Allen

Glenn Henderson

Sherrie McMahon

Rydell Turner

Vidalia Mayor

Hyram Copeland

Buz Craft

Clayton Police Chief

Bobby Madison, Sr.

Vidalia Police Chief

Frank Duson, Jr.

Arthur Lewis

Joey Merrill

Chris Stricklin

Vidalia Aldermen

Dist. 1

Rosa Demby

Jopeph McCoy

Dist. 2

Robert Gardner, Jr.

Raymond Murray

Jamie Walsworth

Dist. 3

Jon Betts

Sabrina Dore

Chris King

Tommy Probst

Brent Smith

Ferriday Alderman

Dist. A

Brandi Bacon

Wayne Roberts

Shana Skipper

Dist. B

Elijah Banks

Margaret Glasper

Devonte Schiele

Ahren Williams

Dist. C

Sharon Goodman

Sandra Pryor

Emma Skipper

Dist. D

Andre Keys

Patricia Williams

Johnnie Woodruff

Dist. E

Essie Green

Gloria Lloyd

David Turner

Clayton Aldermen

Willie Evans

Shannon Madison

Carl Thompson, Sr.

Franklin Parish:

Justice of the Peace Dist. 5

Justice of the Peace Dist. 8

Kevin Carroll

Jackson Parish:

Justice of the Peace Dist. B

LaSalle Parish:

Justice of the Peace Dist. 4

Ron Carr

Union Parish:

Union Parish Coroner

Renee Smith

West Carroll Parish:

Justice of the Peace Dist. 2

Tammy Berthelot

James Wallis

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.