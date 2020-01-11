Here is a List of Qualifiers for All Local April 4th Elections

Election Qualifying for April 4, 2020 Elections

1-9-20
Ouachita Parish:
Monroe Mayor
Marie Brown
Mayor Jamie Mayo
Friday Ellis
Frederick Louis
Ronnie Scott

Monroe City Council
Dist. 1
Douglas Harvey

Dist. 2
Gretchen Ezernack
Jackie Slack

Dist. 3
Juanita Woods
Alicia Calvin

Dist. 4
Jesse Smith
Carday Marshall, Sr.
Jesse Walker
Trandon Welch

Dist. 5
Kema Dawson
Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson
Eugene Payne Jr.
Dewayne Wooten
Kevin Johnson

Richwood Mayor
Edward Harris
Gerald Brown

Richwood Aldermen
Eric Amaker
Wilbert Reed Jr.
Donald Richard
Bengie Ward
Leola Keys
Wysinger Cleveland
Janice Fleming
Simeon Profit
Ernest Profit

Caldwell Parish:
Columbia Mayor
Richard Meredith

Columbia Police Chief
Sedric Meredith

Columbia Councilmen
Penny Brown
Sonja Carroll
Bonnie Crockett
Hannah Springer
James Stuart

Concordia Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 1
Justin Conner
Clifton Smith
Charles Gill, Jr.

Clayton Mayor
Josephine Washington
Wilbert Washington

Ferriday Mayor
Gene Allen
Glenn Henderson
Sherrie McMahon
Rydell Turner

Vidalia Mayor
Hyram Copeland
Buz Craft

Clayton Police Chief
Bobby Madison, Sr.

Vidalia Police Chief
Frank Duson, Jr.
Arthur Lewis
Joey Merrill
Chris Stricklin

Vidalia Aldermen
Dist. 1
Rosa Demby
Jopeph McCoy

Dist. 2
Robert Gardner, Jr.
Raymond Murray
Jamie Walsworth

Dist. 3
Jon Betts
Sabrina Dore
Chris King
Tommy Probst
Brent Smith

Ferriday Alderman
Dist. A
Brandi Bacon
Wayne Roberts
Shana Skipper

Dist. B
Elijah Banks
Margaret Glasper
Devonte Schiele
Ahren Williams

Dist. C
Sharon Goodman
Sandra Pryor
Emma Skipper

Dist. D
Andre Keys
Patricia Williams
Johnnie Woodruff

Dist. E
Essie Green
Gloria Lloyd
David Turner

Clayton Aldermen
Willie Evans
Shannon Madison
Carl Thompson, Sr.

Franklin Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 5

Justice of the Peace Dist. 8
Kevin Carroll

Jackson Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. B

LaSalle Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
Ron Carr

Union Parish:
Union Parish Coroner
Renee Smith

West Carroll Parish:
Justice of the Peace Dist. 2
Tammy Berthelot
James Wallis

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

