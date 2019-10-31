Heated debate between Governor Edwards and Eddie Rispone ahead of Louisiana Governor’s runoff

MONROE, LA (10/30/19)– A heated Gubernatorial Debate commenced earlier tonight between Governor John Bel Edwards and his opponent businessman Eddie Rispone. The two went head to head in the final debate ahead of the runoff election.



According to a new poll released today, 50. 3 percent favor Governor Edwards, 46.6 favor Rispone, and 3.1 percent are undecided…tonight the two candidates hope they can sway one voter the other way.



In the weeks leading up to the Governors run off election, campaign ads and words have been exchanged between Governor John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone. However, Wednesday night, the two candidates went head to head in a debate for the first time since the primaries.



“You’ve been hiding this entire run off and I want to know how the Louisiana people trust that your gonna show up for them when you won’t even show up when your asking for their vote,” said John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Governor.



Rispone saying he’s busy visiting the people of Louisiana.

“I’m busy visiting the people around this state, we have crossed this state. I’m listening to what they are talking about, what their concerns are, why their families are moving out of this state, why we’re killing jobs and i’m gonna continue to do that, i’m listening to those folks,” said Eddie Rispone, Candidate for Louisiana Governor.



When in comes to medicare, both candidates have opposite views on what they would do if elected.



“I think is probably the biggest part in Louisiana has been the medicare expansion. The easiest big decision that i’ll ever make as governor. It was something that was made possible by the Affordable Care Act and through that we got 450 thousand working Louisianians with health insurance that didn’t have it before,” said Edwards.



Where Rispone wants to put a hold on the program to make sure money is not being wasted.

“We do support the pre-existing condition, that’s already been passed. I’m not sure where you’re going with that, but I do know we’ve expanded Medicaid expansion and we’ve wasted 85 million dollars on people who did not qualify,” said Rispone.



The state economy is on top of everyone’s minds, Rispone saying someone on the outside is who they need.

“The career politicians have put us in 50th,we’ve been 50th now for the last three years in a row and it’s time to do something different. We need a CEO, we need an outsider,’ said Rispone.



When Governor Edwards says he’s made a growing impact since he has been in office.

“And today we have the largest economy in the history of our state , it is growing at the tenth of the state in the nation, number 1 in the southeast, the largest amount of income in the history of our state.



In addition, a big issue is the states infrastructure.

“This time next year were going to bond out 7 hundred million dollars in revenue in order to move forward in transportation and infrastructure projects and that’s critical important. Not a single dime comes from tax payers of Louisiana.



Rispone says the state is spending money on the wrong things.

“We’re spending 130 thousand million dollars today on salaries and benefits, when it was suppose to go to roads and bridges. We’re gonna stop that,’ said Rispone.



The run off voting will be on November 16th, however, early voting begins this Saturday and will continue until November 9th.