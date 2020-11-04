Half of all parishes in Northeast Louisiana legalize sports betting

WEST MONROE, La. — One item on ballots across Louisiana would allow each parishes residents to decide on legalizing sports betting within their parish.

Here is a list of all the parishes in Northeast Louisiana and what decision they came to:

Caldwell Parish — In a very close call, voters have decided not to authorize sports betting in Caldwell Parish.

Catahoula Parish — Catahoula Parish will not authorize sports betting after 52% of voters voted against.

Concordia Parish — Concordia Parish residents have authorized sports betting with 59% of voters support.

East Carroll Parish — Voters in East Carroll Parish have approved the proposition to authorize sports betting with 63% support.

Franklin Parish — Residents in Franklin Parish have decided not to authorize sports betting with 52% of voters voting against.

Jackson Parish — Voters in Jackson Parish have decided against authorizing sports betting by a very narrow margin of 51% against and 49% for.

LaSalle Parish — LaSalle Parish residents have voted not to authorize sports betting with 61% of voters against.

Lincoln Parish — Voters in Lincoln Parish have decided to authorize sports betting within the parish with 55% of voter support.

Madison Parish — Madison Parish has authorized sports betting with 62% of voters support.

Morehouse Parish — Morehouse Parish has authorized sports betting with 54% of voters support.

Ouachita Parish — Ouachita Parish has authorized sports betting with 58% of voters support.

Richland Parish — Richland Parish residents have approved the authorization of sports betting by only 65 votes.

Tensas Parish — Voters in Tensas Parish have approved of sports betting with 61% of voter support.

Union Parish — By a small margin of only 38 votes, Union Parish has voted against authorizing sports betting within the parish.

West Carroll Parish — West Carroll Parish has decided to not authorize sports betting with 56% of voters against the proposition.

Winn Parish — Winn Parish residents have voted against authorizing sports betting with 53% of voters voting no.

