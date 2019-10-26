Gubernatorial Election Early Voting to begin Nov. 2

Your Local Election HQ

LOUISIANA (WVLA) – (10/26/19) The Office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced early voting begins on Nov. 2 and continues through Nov. 9.

Early voting will be daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 3.

There are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.

For a complete list of early voting locations visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

