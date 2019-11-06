Gov. Edwards addressed the President’s visit to Monroe

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (10:30 AM) — Governor John Bel Edwards is out at the Charles Johnson Children’s Park in Monroe and has begun speaking.

ORIGINAL: (10:00 AM) MONROE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is in town this morning and will be speaking ahead of President Trump’s visit to Monroe.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address the President’s visit and also thank volunteers for supporting the Edwards campaign.

The Governor will be at Charles Johnson Children’s Park at 10:30 AM and is expected to speak at that time.

