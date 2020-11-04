GOP’s Steve Scalise re-elected in Louisiana US House race

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Incumbent Republican Steve Scalise has won re-election in his GOP-dominated district in south Louisiana.
Scalise is the House minority whip. His two little-known challengers in Tuesday’s election were a Democrat and a Libertarian.
Scalise was first elected to the House in 2008 after 12 years in the Louisiana Legislature. He’s a former chairman of the House Study Committee, a conservative House caucus.
And he’s been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
