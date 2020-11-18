GOP’s Letlow, Harris in runoff for Louisiana US House seat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republicans Luke Letlow and Lance Harris will face each other in a Dec. 5 runoff to see who will be one of Louisiana’s representatives in the U.S. House.

Letlow is the chief of staff for the incumbent Republican, Ralph Abraham. Harris is a state representative from Alexandria.

Abraham is stepping down, making good on a promise to serve only three terms. Letlow was the leading fundraiser among nine candidates and had endorsements from Abraham and other members of the state’s House GOP delegation.

But he couldn’t get past the 50% vote threshold needed for outright victory on Nov. 3.