‘Get Out The Vote’ Black Civic Leaders Rally Community for Election Day

(KTVE/KARD) – In the countdown to Election Day, Monroe’s civic leaders are energizing the African American community to ‘get out the vote.’

A socially-distanced press conference was held in Monroe’s east side bringing light to specific issues in the area and why voting can make a change

“It is extremely important because when you’re not counted in a vote, your area is not counted,” said Sen. Katrina Jackson who represents the area where the gathering was held. “There is a lot of development that people really want to see on the east side of Monroe,” she said.

The conversation elevated at times to an impassioned plea.

“We have to stop giving our black men a pass for mediocracy and challenge them to greatness,” said Lareese Rollins. Rollins spoke directly about his experiences connecting with men while walking the city streets. He says far too often black men are left behind lacking someone to believe in them.

“The dignity of the black man has been stripped over the years and it’s time for us to restore that dignity, to lift them up, and let them know that their voice matters,” Rollins told NBC 10.

To register to vote:

You can register online through the Secretary of State’s website: sos.la.gov

Fill out an application to send by mail.

Or register in person at the Parish Registrar.

An attendee stated “I don’t care if you’re in the suburbs or in the hood, in the projects or a penthouse, come out from where you are. Stop hiding, come out wherever you are and go vote.”