Forum set for Candidates Competing to Represent 5th District

The candidates vying to represent Louisiana’s 5th District will soon talk the issues in a virtual forum.

With incumbent Congressman Ralph Abraham not seeking another term in Washington- at least 8 of the candidates looking to succeed him are set to appear at the event.

Event organizer and moderator Adarian Williams said, “as soon as we’d started promoting the event we’ve had- on the first day we had over thirty people to register.”

Williams, a Grambling Alumnus and community activist is organizing the forum as part of his work helming Dare 2 Lead, LLC.

Williams founded the organization to create and sustain positive change through brave work and tough conversations.

He previously served as student-body president at GSU and as a student member on the Louisiana Board of Regents.

“So this is my first time actually moderating a candidate forum,” Willams said. “And what we’re looking for is more voters to submit their questions, whether it’s on education, jobs in the community, fiscal responsibility”

The forum is scheduled for Wednesday September 23rd at 7 PM.

There is still time to sign up and submit questions for the forum.

You may register for the event here and you can email questions directly to adarian.williams33@gmail.com