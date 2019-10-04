Five Questions for the Candidates: State House District 20

WEST MONROE, La. (9/12/2019) — Between now and Election Day on October 12, 2019, KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 is doing “Five Questions for The Candidates”. We talked to over 70 candidates in over 20 local contested races in Northeast Louisiana.

Today, we look at the State House District 20 race. The candidates are:

Kevin Bates (R)

Tammy Reed (D)

Neil Riser (R)

Marteze Singleton (D) NBC 10/FOX 14 attempted to interview this candidate but was unable due to scheduling or communication conflicts

We ask each candidate running for the District 20 State House seat the same five questions:

QUESTION #1: Why are you running for office?

QUESTION #2: What 3 things do you hope to get done during your term should you be elected?

QUESTION #3: As a part of the state legislature, you have to work across the aisle. Do you think you can find compromises with the other party to benefit Northeast Louisiana?

QUESTION #4: What is the biggest issue your parishes are facing that you will be able to tackle?

QUESTION #5: What else would you like to add that we didn’t ask?