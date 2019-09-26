Five Questions for the Candidates: Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court

WEST MONROE, La. (9/12/2019) — Between now and Election Day on October 12, 2019, KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 is doing “Five Questions for The Candidates”. We talked to over 70 candidates in over 20 local contested races in Northeast Louisiana.

Today, we look at the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court race. The candidates are:

Dana Benson (I)

LaKiesha J. Johnson (R)

Michael A. “Mike” Walsworth (R)

We ask each candidate running for the Clerk of Court seat the same five questions:

QUESTION #1: Why are you running for office?

QUESTION #2: What 3 things do you hope to get done during your term should you be elected?

QUESTION #3: Tell us about your legal experience

QUESTION #4: What is the biggest issue that you will be able to tackle in your role?

QUESTION #5: What else would you like to add that we didn’t ask?