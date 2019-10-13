ELECTION NIGHT: Candidates push for last minute votes

WEST MONROE (10/12/19)– Election day is here and candidates are still pounding the pavement working to get voters out to the polls.



“We are on the streets, we are knocking on doors, we are out driving around making sure we can find persons that need to go out vote, that have not cast their vote yet,” said Michael Thompson, (D) Police Jury District D.



Polls close in just a few hours, and time is running out for candidates as they scramble to motivate supporters.



“I’m encouraging everybody to get out and go vote today, there is a big opportunity to go ahead and replace a lot of faces in our legislator this year,” said Drake Graves, (R) State Representative Dist. 15.



Some are putting their trust in what they’ve already done.



“So we are just wrapping up a few last minute things, we’ve already done the handouts, the flyers to different places, and I’ve had a few teams going out,” said Justin Tidwell, State Representative Dist. 15.



Almost 12 thousand people in Ouachita Parish participated in early voting and those who are running for office hope the other 92 thousand registered voters will head to the polls.



“If everybody voted, I wouldn’t care what the outcome is because the people are voting,” said Mike Walsworth, (R) Clerk of Court.



We caught up with voters who are urging locals to use their vote as their voice.



“I always vote because I believe it’s a civic duty that we need to vote,” said Ken McCallum, Voter.



“Come out and vote because that’s the political process. We all need to vote,” Richard Crawford, Voter.



No matter how much work was put into campaigning- it comes down to the people’s voice.



“But today is it, so it ends at 8 and then you just sit back and let the people decide what your fate is,” said Walswoth.