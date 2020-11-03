Election Night 2020 in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. — As the polls close in Louisiana and Arkansas, KTVE/KARD’s Bode Brooks will be sitting down with ULM’s Dr. John Sutherlin and State Representative Mike Echols to discuss some of the big races and propositions on the ballot. Bode will also give updates on the latest results in both states.

The discussion, which is set to begin at 7:30 PM, will be live-streamed within this article and on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.

The polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 PM and the polls in Louisiana close at 8 PM. Click on the following links to see the latest results as they come in.