ELECTION 2019: Jay Morris wins State Senate District 35

CALHOUN, La (11/17/19) — Candidate Jay Morris is officially the new State Senator for District 35.

Senate District 35 covers six Northeastern and Central Louisiana parishes, including Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides and Winn.

“Just gratified and very happy with the result. I’m very appreciative of all the people who voted for me, all the people who supported me, my friends and family who stuck with me, so it’s a very gratifying feeling,” said Jay Morris.

After the primary elections, opponent Jim Fannin was ahead with 39% of the vote.

However, after the runoff election, Morris pulled up to win by a little over 250 votes.

He celebrated his win surrounded by family and friends at an election party in Calhoun.