Election 2020: Winnfield City Marshal candidates

WINNFIELD, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The two candidates running for Winnfield City Marshal are Jamey Maxwell and Narvin Powell Jr.

“I have 23 years of law enforcement experience,” Jamey Maxwell said. “I was with the sheriff’s office out here in Winnfield. I was raised here in Winnfield, graduated Winnfield High School 1974. Me and Sandy have raised three kids here in Winn Parish.”

“I’ve been in Winnfield all of my life,” Narvin Powell Jr. said. “I drove school buses, which I still do and I worked as a misdemeanor probation officer, so I got to meet a lot of people that way. My father was a police officer here in Winnfield for years to 1992, so i’m kind of just following into his footsteps.”

Both candidates said their campaigns are going smoothly, and they’re excited to see the results come next week.

“When our police jury redistricted, they took in almost all of the districts, except one touching the city of Winnfield, so except for district 5, this is a parishwide race and I think it’s looking good so far,” Maxwell said.

“The campiagn has been going pretty good, it’s been slowed down with the storms and stuff, and I haven’t been able to get out as much as I’ve wanted to to visit people, but other than that, everything is going good,” Powell said.

Maxwell and Powell also talked about what issues they would focus on if elected.

“I think one thing that our city marshal needs to be looking at is our truency in our kids,” Maxwell said. “Seems like the more that we do to help our kids get an education, the better off we’ll be, and that’s something that’s lacking here in Winn Parish.”

“Let the community know that we are all one and we will all be working together for the same purpose of improving Winnfield,” Powell said.

The last day of early voting is Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.