Election 2020: West Carroll Parish propositions

(KTVE/KARD) — These are the propositions on the ballot in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana in November.

Village of Forest Proposition

Shall the Mayor of the Village of Forest, with the approval of the Village of Forest Council, be authorized to appoint a marshal who is the Chief of Police for the Village of Forest?

Village of Kilbourne Proposition

Shall the Village of Kilbourne, State of Louisiana (the “Village”), under the provisions of Article VI, Sections 29, 30, and 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, as amended, and other authority, be authorized, to levy and collect a sales and use tax of one half of one percent (1/2%) on sales at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales and services within the Village, as defined by law, inclusive (the “Tax”) (an estimated $10,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of twenty (20) years, commencing effective April 1, 2021, and shall the proceeds of said Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collection and administration) be dedicated and used for any lawful purpose including but not limited to economic development?

Proposition to authorize sports wagering activities.

Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of West Carroll? For more information about sports betting click here or the link below.

Other issues on the ballot:

Statewide Issues:

Parish Issues: