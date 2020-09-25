Election 2020: Sports betting

(KTVE/KARD) — This proposition deals with legalizing placing bets for your favorite sports teams.

Louisiana Sports Betting Parish Measures are on the ballot in each of Louisiana’s 64 parishes as legislatively referred ballot questions on November 3, 2020.

Sports Betting proposition on the ballot:

To enact R.S. 18:1300.24 and R.S. 27:15.1, relative to sports wagering; to provide for a

proposition election to determine whether sports wagering activities and operations

will be permitted in a parish; to provide for regulatory authority with the Louisiana

Gaming Control Board; to require the enactment and effectiveness of laws on

licensing, regulation, and taxation of sports wagering activities before such activities

are permitted; and to provide for related matters.

Be it enacted by the Legislature of Louisiana:

Section 1. R.S. 18:1300.24 is hereby enacted to read as follows:

§1300.24. Election on sports wagering

A.(1) At the statewide election occurring on November 3, 2020, a

proposition shall appear on the ballot in every parish to determine whether

sports wagering activities and operations shall be permitted in the parish.

(2) The ballot for the election shall state as follows:

“PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING

ACTIVITIES.

Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish

of _____? YES ( ) NO ( )”



B. The voters shall vote for or against the proposition. A vote for the proposition being a “YES” vote, and a vote against the proposition being a

“NO” vote.

SB NO. 130 ENROLLED

C.(1) If a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voting on the

proposition vote for the proposition, then sports wagering activities and

operations shall be permitted in such parish only after state laws providing for

the licensing, regulation, and taxation of such activity and operations are

enacted and become effective.

(2) If a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voting on the

proposition vote against the proposition, then sports wagering activities and

operations shall not be permitted in the parish.

D. The secretary of state shall prepare the ballot for the election as set

forth in the provisions of this Section.

E. Except as otherwise provided by this Section, the election shall be

conducted in accordance with the Louisiana Election Code.

Section 2. R.S. 27:15.1 is hereby enacted to read as follows:

§15.1. Sports Wagering

A. In the event of the legalization of sports wagering in any parish as a

result of the proposition election held on November 3, 2020, the Louisiana

Gaming Control Board shall have all regulatory authority, control, and

jurisdiction, including investigation, licensing, and enforcement, and all power

incidental or necessary to such regulatory authority, control, and jurisdiction

over all aspects ofsports wagering activities and operations, except as otherwise

specified in this Title.

B. For purposes of this Section, “sports wagering” shall be defined as

the business of accepting wagers on any sports event or sports contest by any

system or method of wagering.

Section 3. R.S. 18:1300.24 shall be considered a special law for purposes of

Louisiana Constitution Article XII, Section 6(C)(4).

Section 4. Section 2 of this Act shall become effective January 1, 2021, if in the

statewide election to be held on November 3, 2020, a majority of the qualified electors in

at least one parish in the state vote to approve the proposition to permit sports wagering in

such parish. However, sports wagering shall not be authorized by the Louisiana Gaming

SB NO. 130 ENROLLED

Control Board in such parish until state laws providing for the licensing, regulation, and

taxation of sports wagering activities and operations are enacted and become effective.

Section 5. Sections 1, 3, 4 and this Section shall become effective June 10, 2020.

What does a vote for this proposition mean?

A “yes” vote supports allowing sports betting, subject to legislative regulation and taxation, within each parish in which this question is approved.

A “no” vote opposes allowing sports betting within each parish in which this question is approved, thereby continuing to prohibit sports betting within that parish.

Senate Bill 130, passed by the Louisiana State Senate on May 13, 2020, was designed to ask the voters in each of Louisiana’s 64 parishes whether or not to authorize sports betting within the parish.

If a majority of voters in the parish support authorizing sports betting, sports betting would be allowed in the parish after state laws are passed providing for the regulation of such activities.

