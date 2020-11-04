Election 2020 Results: Louisiana proposed amendments

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The votes are in and tallied, Election 2020 has come to a close.
While many people are focused on the presidential candidates, there are some proposed changes to the Louisiana constitution and changes in a few parishes.
Here’s the break down on which Louisiana Constitutional Amendments passed and which ones failed. (For more information about each amendment, click the name.)
Statewide Issues:
- Passed Amendment 1: No Right to Abortion in Constitution Amendment
- Passed Amendment 2: Include Oil and Gas Value in Tax Assessment of Wells Amendment
- Passed Amendment 3: Use of Budget Stabilization Fund for Declared Disasters Amendment
- Failed Amendment 4: Expenditures Limit Growth Formula Amendment
- Failed Amendment 5: Payments in Lieu of Property Taxes Option Amendment
- Passed Amendment 6: Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Income Limit Amendment
- Passed Amendment 7: Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund Amendment
