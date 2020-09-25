Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One

(KTVE/KARD) — The first proposed amendment to the Louisiana constitution deals with abortion.
Here is what will appear on the ballot when you go to vote:
Ballot Language: “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to
abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?” (Adds Article I, Section 20.1)
This is the official proposal:
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Act 447 (HB 425, 2019 Regular Session by Representative Jackson) – Proposed constitutional
amendment provides that, to protect human life, nothing in present constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion. (Adds Const. Art. I, §20.1)
What does this mean to you?
A “yes” vote supports adding language to the Louisiana Constitution stating that “nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
A “no” vote opposes adding language to the Louisiana Constitution stating that “nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Basically, lawmakers want to add a sentence to the Louisiana Declaration of Rights that would say the state’s constitution would not protect a right to an abortion or the funding of abortions.
“What about Roe v. Wade?” you might be asking. Well, the now-famous case protects abortion in the U.S. Constitution in the 14th amendment. There are ten states where their constitutions agree with the 14th amendment. If a state’s constitution has a sentence saying it would not be protected if Roe v. Wade was overturned, then that state would not have to protect abortion rights.
