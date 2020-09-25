Election 2020: Lincoln Parish propositions

(KTVE/KARD) — This is the proposition on the ballot for Lincoln Parish, Louisiana in November.

City of Grambling Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of Grambling (“City”), pursuant to Louisiana Constitution Article VI, Section 29 and Revised Statute 47:338.1 be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one-quarter of one percent (.25%) (“Tax”), upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption, and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the City, as defined in Revised Statute 47:301 through 47:317 and as provided by law, with the proceeds after necessary expenses of collecting and administering Tax (estimated at $40,000 per year) to be dedicated and used for constructing, acquiring, improving, operating and/or maintaining buildings, infrastructure, and economic development facilities; acquiring land, equipment, furnishings, and supplies to encourage economic development; assisting and facilitating development of retail centers, health and service centers, industrial centers, educational and job training facilities, and other facilities that will create jobs for residents of the City; entering and participating in Cooperative endeavors with the Grambling Legends Square Taxing District and the Grambling Economic Development Corporation as defined and permitted by the Cooperative Economic Development Law, La. R.S. 33:9020, et. seq.; and other economic development purposes for the benefit of the City beginning January 1, 2021 in perpetuity?

Proposition to authorize sports wagering activities.

Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Lincoln? For more information about sports betting click here or the link below.

