Election 2020: Franklin Parish Propositions

(KTVE/KARD) — These are the propositions on the ballot for Franklin Parish, Louisiana in November.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), levy a four and seven hundredths (4.07) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $436,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of five (5) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of operation and maintenance of the Parish Courthouse?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 3

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), levy an eleven and seventeen hundredths (11.17) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,196,589 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of five (5) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of construction, maintenance and operation of, and the purchase of equipment for, the drainage system in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 3

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), levy an eight and twelve hundredths (8.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $869,857 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of five (5) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing Parish equipment?

Proposition to authorize sports wagering activities.

Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Franklin? For more information about sports betting click here or the link below.

