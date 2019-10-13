Edwards says he expects GOP onslaught

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (10/13/19) Gov. John Bel Edwards is telling his supporters to brace for a barrage of national Republican efforts trying to unseat him in the five weeks leading to Louisiana’s runoff election.

The Deep South’s only Democratic governor fell below 50% voter support Saturday night.

He was forced into a Nov. 16 runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone to determine if he’ll win a second term.

President Donald Trump held an election eve rally urging Louisiana’s voters to reject Edwards.

The president took credit on Twitter for keeping Edwards from a primary victory, and he praised Rispone.

Edwards told supporters: “We’ve got a little more work to do.” But he said he believes Louisiana voters will embrace the spirit of bipartisanship in November and reelect him.

