Edwards/Rispone head to a runoff; Abraham concedes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (10/12/19) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have to battle for another month to try to hang on to his job as the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

The Democratic incumbent was forced into a runoff election, unable to top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary in the heart of Trump territory.

Edwards will compete in the Nov. 16 runoff against either Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham or Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, who were vying for second place.

The race drew the attention of the national GOP, which sought to defeat Edwards by tying him to national Democratic leaders in a state that Trump won by 20 points.

President Donald Trump held an election eve, anti-Edwards rally Friday night. He didn’t endorse either Abraham or Rispone, instead simply calling on Republicans to vote against the Democratic incumbent.

In Monroe Saturday night, Congressman Ralph Abraham spoke about coming in third place, saying the state and his supporters need to back Rispone to unseat the Democrat incumbent John Bel Edwards.

