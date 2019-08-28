Edwards, Abraham respond to survey questions for 2019 Louisiana governor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Council for A Better Louisiana is out with the responses of a survey by candidates for Louisiana Governor.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham were the only two candidates to respond to the survey.

The survey contained 17 questions on subjects including the candidates’ leadership style, the top outcomes they hope to achieve if elected, transportation infrastructure, education, workforce development, job growth, state fiscal policies, and criminal justice reform.

“What we hope from publishing these surveys is that voters will get some additional insights into how the candidates see themselves, what their own priorities are, and how they would deal with a number of major issues that have been in the forefront of discussion in Louisiana for many years. We think that’s the kind of information voters need and want,” Barry Erwin, CABL President.

Click here for the survey responses from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Click here for the survey responses from Congressman Ralph Abraham.

Edwards, Abraham and Republican John Rispone will take part in a statewide televised debate, produced by Nexstar Media Group, on September 19 at 7 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6. KTAL NBC 6 Anchor Jacque Jovic will be one of the debate moderators.

Election day is October 12. The runoff election is scheduled for November 16.