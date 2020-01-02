Chresancio “Chee- Chee” Jackson announces bid for Monroe City Council District 5 seat

MONROE, La. — Chresancio “Chee- Chee” Jackson, an instructor at Louisiana Delta Community College, has announced his bid for the Monroe City Council District 5 seat currently held by Councilman Eddie Clark.

Jackson says in a press release that if elected, he will focus his attention on adequate flood control, reducing crime, and attracting new business to the Monroe area.

Monroe, LA–I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the Monroe City Council, District 5. Being a life -long resident of District 5 and currently living in the East Parkview/ Oregon Trail neighborhood, that was ravaged by the floodwaters of 2016, I humbly welcome a chance to work for this community. Having firsthand knowledge of the needs of this area has caused me to push forward with my candidacy. We need someone that is not only experienced, but honest, transparent and willing to commit themselves to the job of serving District 5 by providing avenues of assistance and accountability.

District 5 has a rich and distinctive history founded by the late Councilman Charles H. Johnson, who I consider a former mentor, while serving as principal at Swayze Elementary. Therefore, it is my goal to continue his fight and emulate the efforts exemplified by Mr. Johnson for the council and the City of Monroe by providing balanced leadership and pursuing policies that:

· Establish Adequate Flood Controls

· Reduce Crime

· Attract New Businesses and Jobs

· Advance Youth Development Programs

As an instructor at Louisiana Delta Community College, I know that education is the foundation from which we build strong, communities. I see that direct

correlation on student success daily. Therefore, I plan to implement many initiatives to enhance youth development programs in our community.

Building upon our City’s successes, while addressing challenges and developing new educational initiatives will help improve the overall operation of our City.

It is my goal to run a positive campaign, one in which I will display integrity, transparency of leadership, with an “ear” for the community’s needs. We live in a great city! Let’s work together to make it an even better place to live, work and play! I am ready to fight for District 5.

Chresancio “Chee- Chee” Jackson